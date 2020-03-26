EUR/USD Price Analysis: Flips 200-hour MA resistance and rises above 1.09

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • EUR/USD has crossed the 200-hour average hurdle at 1.0888. 
  • Technical studies indicate a strengthening of the upward momentum. 
  • Support at 1.0888 is the level to beat for the sellers. 

EUR/USD is gaining altitude in Asia. The currency pair toppled the 200-hour moving average hurdle a few minutes before press time and is currently trading at session highs near 1.0920. 

The single currency is drawing bids despite the US Senate struggling to approve the coronavirus fiscal stimulus bill. As per the latest reports, the bill will be put to vote in the Senate in an hour from now. 

If the bill is passed, the risky assets could rally, weakening the haven demand for the dollar and powering further gains in EUR/USD.

Froma technical perspective, the upward momentum looks strong with the 50- and 100-hour averages trending north. The averages produced a bullish crossover earlier this week. The hourly chart RSI is looking north and reporting the strongest bullish bias since March 3. 

The immediate bullish case would further strengthen if the current hourly candle closes well above 1.0888. That would establish a higher high and open the doors to 1.0982 (March 18 high on the hourly chart). 

The bias as per the hourly chart would turn bearish if the spot drops below 1.0785, invalidating the higher lows setup. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0917
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.0882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1059
Daily SMA50 1.1001
Daily SMA100 1.1048
Daily SMA200 1.1085
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0894
Previous Daily Low 1.0761
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0797
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0931
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0979
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY trades below 111, bears have eyes on 110.40

USD/JPY trades below 111, bears have eyes on 110.40

USD/JPY is trading back below 111 as we moved through Asia and the mood shifts surrounding the US Congress's inability to come together and agree on a stimulus plan and get it to US individuals and companies.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD drops 1.0%, below 0.5900, as US Senate members jostle over the aid package

AUD/USD drops 1.0%, below 0.5900, as US Senate members jostle over the aid package

AUD/USD declines following the pullback from the weekly top. US Democrats show disappointment from the US bill, which could delay the final voting on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package. Coronavirus fears renew amid fresh headlines from Japan and the UK.

AUD/USD News

Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy

Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy

Markets do not know whether they are coming or going – the situation is fluid. We are in unchartered waters and COVID-19 is showing little proven sign that it's about to go away and not get a lot worse.

Read more

Gold struggles to cheer US dollar weakness

Gold struggles to cheer US dollar weakness

Gold is flashing red in Asia despite the weakness in the US dollar, its biggest nemesis. The US Senate is back on track to pass the fiscal stimulus bill. Coronavirus cases continue to rise and could keep markets from cheering the approval of stimulus bill.

Gold News

Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy

Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy

Markets do not know whether they are coming or going – the situation is fluid. We are in unchartered waters and COVID-19 is showing little proven sign that it's about to go away and not get a lot worse.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures