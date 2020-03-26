EUR/USD Price Analysis: Flips 200-hour MA resistance and rises above 1.09

- EUR/USD has crossed the 200-hour average hurdle at 1.0888.
- Technical studies indicate a strengthening of the upward momentum.
- Support at 1.0888 is the level to beat for the sellers.
EUR/USD is gaining altitude in Asia. The currency pair toppled the 200-hour moving average hurdle a few minutes before press time and is currently trading at session highs near 1.0920.
The single currency is drawing bids despite the US Senate struggling to approve the coronavirus fiscal stimulus bill. As per the latest reports, the bill will be put to vote in the Senate in an hour from now.
If the bill is passed, the risky assets could rally, weakening the haven demand for the dollar and powering further gains in EUR/USD.
Froma technical perspective, the upward momentum looks strong with the 50- and 100-hour averages trending north. The averages produced a bullish crossover earlier this week. The hourly chart RSI is looking north and reporting the strongest bullish bias since March 3.
The immediate bullish case would further strengthen if the current hourly candle closes well above 1.0888. That would establish a higher high and open the doors to 1.0982 (March 18 high on the hourly chart).
The bias as per the hourly chart would turn bearish if the spot drops below 1.0785, invalidating the higher lows setup.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0917
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.0882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1059
|Daily SMA50
|1.1001
|Daily SMA100
|1.1048
|Daily SMA200
|1.1085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0761
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1237
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0638
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0797
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0979
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
