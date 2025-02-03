EUR/USD Price Analysis: Falls toward 1.0200 near 27-month lows

- EUR/USD struggles as it is confined within a descending channel pattern.
- The 14-day RSI drops near the 30 level, indicating persistent selling pressure on the pair.
- The primary support appears at 1.0177, a 27-month low reached on January 14.
The EUR/USD pair continues its downward trend, which started on January 27, trading around 1.0230 during the Asian session on Monday. A closer examination of the daily chart indicates that the bearish momentum is likely to persist, with the pair confined within a descending channel pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key indicator of momentum, is falling towards the 30 level, suggesting ongoing selling pressure on the EUR/USD pair. Furthermore, the pair remains below both the nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), signaling weaker short-term momentum and reinforcing the bearish outlook.
The EUR/USD pair is likely to test its primary support at 1.0177, a 27-month low reached on January 14. A break below this level could push the pair towards the psychological support at 1.0000, aligning with the lower boundary of the descending channel. A decisive move below this point could intensify the bearish sentiment, potentially driving the pair down to 0.9730, the lowest level since November 2022.
On the upside, the EUR/USD pair could face initial resistance at the nine-day EMA around 1.0369. A breakout above this level could improve market sentiment, paving the way for a move toward the upper boundary of the descending channel at 1.0500. Further gains may bring the pair to the three-month high of 1.0630, reached on December 6.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.25%
|1.06%
|0.40%
|0.31%
|1.49%
|0.92%
|0.05%
|EUR
|-1.25%
|0.21%
|0.46%
|0.37%
|0.70%
|0.97%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-1.06%
|-0.21%
|-0.84%
|0.16%
|0.50%
|0.76%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|-0.40%
|-0.46%
|0.84%
|-0.09%
|1.24%
|1.42%
|0.29%
|CAD
|-0.31%
|-0.37%
|-0.16%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.60%
|-0.26%
|AUD
|-1.49%
|-0.70%
|-0.50%
|-1.24%
|-0.07%
|0.27%
|-0.59%
|NZD
|-0.92%
|-0.97%
|-0.76%
|-1.42%
|-0.60%
|-0.27%
|-0.86%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.10%
|-0.29%
|0.26%
|0.59%
|0.86%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
