EUR/USD Price Analysis: Failure near 1.20 prompts a correction

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD comes down and tests the 1.19 area on Friday.
  • A drops and test of recent lows near 1.830 is not ruled out.

The bull run in EUR/USD met a tough barrier in the vicinity of the psychological 1.20 hurdle in the second half of the week.

The continuation of the offered bias could motivate EUR/USD to attempt another visit of the 2021 lows in the 1.1835/30 band (March 9) in the near-term. This area of lows is reinforced by the proximity of the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1828.

Below the latter, potential losses are expected to accelerate. That said, the pair could test the 2008-2020 support line in the 1.1600 area. This scenario, however, is not favoured for the time being.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1917
Today Daily Change 79
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 1.1989
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2053
Daily SMA50 1.2105
Daily SMA100 1.2043
Daily SMA200 1.1835
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.199
Previous Daily Low 1.1916
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.194
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1891
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2014
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2089

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area

XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area

A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.

Gold News

Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase

Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase

Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.

Read more

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures