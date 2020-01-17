EUR/USD Price Analysis: Failed breakout on 4H chart

EUR/USD's failed breakout has shifted risk in favor of a drop to 1.11.

The key indicator has violated the ascending trendline in favor of the bears.

EUR/USD may face selling pressure with the 4-hour chart reporting a failed breakout.

The common currency jumped to highs above 1.1160 on Thursday, confirming an upside break of the descending channel from Dec. 31 and Jan. 6 highs.

The breakout signaled an end of the pullback from 1.1240 and a resumption of the rally from the November low of 1.0981.

That bullish move, however, did not happen and the pair fell from 1.1174 to 1.1128, invalidating the descending channel breakout.

A failed breakout is widely considered as a powerful bearish signal. So, a drop to 1.11 or lower cannot be ruled out, more so, as the 4-hour chart RSI has breached the ascending trendline.

A convincing move above 1.1170 is needed to revive the bullish setup. At press time, EUR/USD is trading 1.1136.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels