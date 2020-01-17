EUR/USD Price Analysis: Failed breakout on 4H chart

- EUR/USD's failed breakout has shifted risk in favor of a drop to 1.11.
- The key indicator has violated the ascending trendline in favor of the bears.
EUR/USD may face selling pressure with the 4-hour chart reporting a failed breakout.
The common currency jumped to highs above 1.1160 on Thursday, confirming an upside break of the descending channel from Dec. 31 and Jan. 6 highs.
The breakout signaled an end of the pullback from 1.1240 and a resumption of the rally from the November low of 1.0981.
That bullish move, however, did not happen and the pair fell from 1.1174 to 1.1128, invalidating the descending channel breakout.
A failed breakout is widely considered as a powerful bearish signal. So, a drop to 1.11 or lower cannot be ruled out, more so, as the 4-hour chart RSI has breached the ascending trendline.
A convincing move above 1.1170 is needed to revive the bullish setup. At press time, EUR/USD is trading 1.1136.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1136
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1142
|Daily SMA50
|1.1097
|Daily SMA100
|1.1068
|Daily SMA200
|1.1138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1174
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1128
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1085
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1074
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1211
