EUR/USD Price Analysis: Failed breakout on 4H chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's failed breakout has shifted risk in favor of a drop to 1.11. 
  • The key indicator has violated the ascending trendline in favor of the bears.

EUR/USD may face selling pressure with the 4-hour chart reporting a failed breakout. 

The common currency jumped to highs above 1.1160 on Thursday, confirming an upside break of the descending channel from Dec. 31 and Jan. 6 highs. 

The breakout signaled an end of the pullback from 1.1240 and a resumption of the rally from the November low of 1.0981. 

That bullish move, however, did not happen and the pair fell from 1.1174 to 1.1128, invalidating the descending channel breakout. 

A failed breakout is widely considered as a powerful bearish signal. So, a drop to 1.11 or lower cannot be ruled out, more so, as the 4-hour chart RSI has breached the ascending trendline. 

A convincing move above 1.1170 is needed to revive the bullish setup. At press time, EUR/USD is trading 1.1136. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1136
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1142
Daily SMA50 1.1097
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1174
Previous Daily Low 1.1128
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1145
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1101
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1074
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1165
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1192
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is China’s data dump and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

When is China’s data dump and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

Given the recent recovery in the market’s risk sentiment, backed by the US-China trade deal and upbeat Chinese statistics, positive data could keep the Aussie bulls hopeful of turning the RBA towards a more positive outlook when it meets early February. 

Read more

USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance

USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance

USD/JPY has been turning head of late, trading in a robust bullish trend within the rising channel and bull run which formed in late August down in the 104s. The price has been elevated considering the US and China trade deal.

USD/JPY News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good

The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January.  The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.

Read more

Gold: On the back foot below 10-day SMA amid broad USD strength, risk-on

Gold: On the back foot below 10-day SMA amid broad USD strength, risk-on

Gold prices seesaw near $1,552 during Friday’s early Asian session. The yellow metal dropped the previous day, closed below 10-day SMA, after the US dollar’s (USD) broad gains and market’s rush to riskier assets on the back of improved trade sentiment.

Gold News

GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080

GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080

GBP/USD stays positive around a one-week high while taking the bids to 1.3080 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair confronts a short-term key resistance trend line following its U-turn from a multi-month-old rising support line.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures