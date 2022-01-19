EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-SMA above 1.1300

- EUR/USD consolidates the week’s first daily gains, takes offers to refresh intraday low of late.
- Pullback from 100-SMA, bearish MACD signals hints at further weakness.
- 200-SMA, two-month-old support line challenge short-term bears.
- Seven-week-old horizontal area adds to the upside filters.
EUR/USD reverses from 100-SMA to pare the previous day’s gains around 1.1340 amid early Thursday morning in Asia.
The major currency pair flashed the week’s first positive daily closing while bouncing off the 200-SMA by the end of Wednesday. However, the rebound couldn’t cross the 100-SMA and was backed by the bearish MACD signals to trigger the latest pullback.
That said, the quote is on the way to retest the 200-SMA level of 1.1325 but an upward sloping support line from late November, around 1.1300, will challenge the EUR/USD pair’s further downside.
In a case where EUR/USD drops below 1.1300, multiple supports around 1.1230 should gain the market’s attention.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of the 100-SMA level near 1.1355 isn’t a green card for the EUR/USD bulls are a horizontal area from November 30, near 1.1380-85, will challenge the pair’s further advances.
Should the quote rises past 1.1385, the 1.1400 and the monthly peak of 1.1482 should lure the pair buyers.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1342
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.1317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1348
|Daily SMA50
|1.1324
|Daily SMA100
|1.1497
|Daily SMA200
|1.1726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1422
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1315
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1483
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1285
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1494
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
