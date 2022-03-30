EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes monthly resistance at 1.1230 on ascending triangle formation breakout

  • Breakout of an ascending triangle pattern may challenge the monthly highs.
  • Euro bulls have surpassed the 200 EMA for the first time this month.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range, which adds to the upside filters.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its gains on Wednesday after overstepping Tuesday’s high at 1.1137. The asset has witnessed a firmer upside this week after breaching the consolidation of the last week, which placed in a narrow range of 1.0966-1.1045.

On a four-hour scale, EUR/USD has given a breakout of the ascending triangle formation by surpassing the horizontal line, which is placed near March 2 high at 1.1143. However, the advancing trendline is plotted from monthly lows at 1.0806, adjoining the March 28 low at 1.0945.

Euro bulls are firmer above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0960, which adds to the upside filters. However, the bulls seek validation of a bull cross from the 20 and 200-period EMAs.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00 from 40.00-60.00, which has triggered a bullish setup.

Should the asset test March 2 high at 1.1143, the major will start advancing towards monthly highs at 1.1233, followed by February 14 low at 1.1280.

On the contrary, greenback bulls can be worthy if the asset drops below March 21 high at 1.1070, which will drag the asset towards March 28 low at 1.0945, followed by round level support at 1.0900.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.116
Today Daily Change 0.0074
Today Daily Change % 0.67
Today daily open 1.1086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1001
Daily SMA50 1.1188
Daily SMA100 1.1256
Daily SMA200 1.1498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1137
Previous Daily Low 1.0969
Previous Weekly High 1.107
Previous Weekly Low 1.0961
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1033
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0991
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0896
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0823
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.116
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1328

 

 

 

