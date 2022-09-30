- EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top, pokes key resistance confluence.
- Previous support line from July, three-week-old resistance line constitute immediate hurdle.
- The year 2001 high, descending support line from May challenge bears.
- Looming bull cross on the MACD, steady RSI favor buyers.
EUR/USD jostles with the key 0.9830 resistance confluence as bulls struggle to defend the first weekly gains in three during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the major currency pair battles the four-month-old support-turned-resistance, as well as the downward sloping resistance line from September 13.
It should be noted, however, that the impending bull cross on the MACD and steady RSI (14) favor the buyers.
That said, a clear upside break of the 0.9830 hurdle will propel the EUR/USD prices towards the 50-DMA, around 1.0035 by the press time. Also acting as the upside filters is the 1.0000 parity level and the monthly high near 1.0200.
Meanwhile, the pair’s pullback moves may initially aim for the 10-DMA support near 0.9795 before targeting the 0.9690-75 support area.
Following that, the year 2001 peak and the latest bottom, respectively around 0.9600 and 0.9535, could challenge the bears.
If at all the EUR/USD pair remains weak past 0.9535, the downward sloping support line from May, near 0.9455, will be in focus.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9829
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.9816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9901
|Daily SMA50
|1.0039
|Daily SMA100
|1.0251
|Daily SMA200
|1.0663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9816
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9636
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0051
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9936
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0056
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pierces 0.6500 hurdle ahead of China PMIs, US PCE Inflation
AUD/USD struggles to justify the market’s risk-off mood as it renews its intraday high around 0.6515, after reversing most of the previous day’s losses amid the US dollar’s pullback. The risk-barometer pair, however, stayed on the bear’s radar.
EUR/USD eyes further upside as bulls attack 0.9830 key hurdle
EUR/USD jostles with the key 0.9830 resistance confluence as bulls struggle to defend the first weekly gains in three during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency pair battles the four-month-old support-turned-resistance, as well as the downward sloping resistance line from September 13.
Gold marches past $1,650 on falling wedge breakout, US PCE inflation eyed
Gold price braces for the first weekly gain in three as the metal buyers poke $1,663 after witnessing a confirmation of the falling wedge bullish chart pattern the previous day. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers softer US dollar but fails to respect the market’s grim conditions.
XRP price pumps 20% in 24 hours! Here’s what could happen next
XRP price has validated the bullish trade idea published at FXStreet just a few days prior. After a deep correction early this morning near the $0.45 levels, the bulls stepped back into the market in an applaudable fashion.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.