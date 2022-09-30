  • EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top, pokes key resistance confluence.
  • Previous support line from July, three-week-old resistance line constitute immediate hurdle.
  • The year 2001 high, descending support line from May challenge bears.
  • Looming bull cross on the MACD, steady RSI favor buyers.

EUR/USD jostles with the key 0.9830 resistance confluence as bulls struggle to defend the first weekly gains in three during Friday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the major currency pair battles the four-month-old support-turned-resistance, as well as the downward sloping resistance line from September 13.

It should be noted, however, that the impending bull cross on the MACD and steady RSI (14) favor the buyers.

That said, a clear upside break of the 0.9830 hurdle will propel the EUR/USD prices towards the 50-DMA, around 1.0035 by the press time. Also acting as the upside filters is the 1.0000 parity level and the monthly high near 1.0200.

Meanwhile, the pair’s pullback moves may initially aim for the 10-DMA support near 0.9795 before targeting the 0.9690-75 support area.

Following that, the year 2001 peak and the latest bottom, respectively around 0.9600 and 0.9535, could challenge the bears.

If at all the EUR/USD pair remains weak past 0.9535, the downward sloping support line from May, near 0.9455, will be in focus.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9829
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 0.9816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9901
Daily SMA50 1.0039
Daily SMA100 1.0251
Daily SMA200 1.0663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9816
Previous Daily Low 0.9636
Previous Weekly High 1.0051
Previous Weekly Low 0.9668
Previous Monthly High 1.0369
Previous Monthly Low 0.9901
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9705
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9696
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9576
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9515
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9876
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9936
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0056

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD pierces 0.6500 hurdle ahead of China PMIs, US PCE Inflation

AUD/USD pierces 0.6500 hurdle ahead of China PMIs, US PCE Inflation

AUD/USD struggles to justify the market’s risk-off mood as it renews its intraday high around 0.6515, after reversing most of the previous day’s losses amid the US dollar’s pullback. The risk-barometer pair, however, stayed on the bear’s radar.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD eyes further upside as bulls attack 0.9830 key hurdle

EUR/USD eyes further upside as bulls attack 0.9830 key hurdle

EUR/USD jostles with the key 0.9830 resistance confluence as bulls struggle to defend the first weekly gains in three during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency pair battles the four-month-old support-turned-resistance, as well as the downward sloping resistance line from September 13.

EUR/USD News

Gold marches past $1,650 on falling wedge breakout, US PCE inflation eyed

Gold marches past $1,650 on falling wedge breakout, US PCE inflation eyed

Gold price  braces for the first weekly gain in three as the metal buyers poke $1,663 after witnessing a confirmation of the falling wedge bullish chart pattern the previous day. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers softer US dollar but fails to respect the market’s grim conditions.

Gold News

XRP price pumps 20% in 24 hours! Here’s what could happen next

XRP price pumps 20% in 24 hours! Here’s what could happen next

XRP price has validated the bullish trade idea published at FXStreet just a few days prior. After a deep correction early this morning near the $0.45 levels, the bulls stepped back into the market in an applaudable fashion.

Read more

US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium

US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction?

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures