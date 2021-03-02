EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.20 with bear flag breakdown on the daily chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's daily chart shows a bear flag breakdown – a bearish continuation setup.
  • The pair risks falling to the psychological support of 1.20.

EUR/USD looks south, with the daily chart reporting a bearish continuation pattern. 

The pair ended Monday with a 0.18% loss at 1.2049, confirming a downside break of a bear flag identified by trendlines connecting Feb. 5 and Feb. 17 lows and Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 highs. 

The flag breakdown represents a continuation of the sell-off from the Jan. 6 high of 1.2349 and indicates scope for deeper declines below 1.20. 

The 14-day Relative Strength Index is also reporting a bearish bias with a below-50 print. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2039
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2093
Daily SMA50 1.2145
Daily SMA100 1.2028
Daily SMA200 1.1802
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2101
Previous Daily Low 1.2028
Previous Weekly High 1.2243
Previous Weekly Low 1.2065
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2073
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2014
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1984
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1941
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2088
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

