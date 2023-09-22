EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses appear on the table

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD clinches new six-month lows near 1.0610.
  • Further decline opens the door to a drop to the 1.0515 zone.

EUR/USD keeps the negative price action well in place and retreats to fresh multi-month lows around 1.0615 on Friday.

If the pair breaches this level in the short-term horizon, it could then open the door to a potential retracement to the March low of 1.0516 (Mar 8), which is the last defence ahead of an assault on the 2023 low at 1.0481 (January 6).

While below the key 200-day SMA at 1.0828, the pair is likely to face extra weakness.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0656
Today Daily Change 57
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0745
Daily SMA50 1.0897
Daily SMA100 1.0881
Daily SMA200 1.083
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0674
Previous Daily Low 1.0617
Previous Weekly High 1.0769
Previous Weekly Low 1.0632
Previous Monthly High 1.1065
Previous Monthly Low 1.0766
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0639
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0652
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0627
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0594
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0683
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0707
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.074

 

 

