EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses align below 1.1000

  • EUR/USD comes under pressure and retests the low-1.1000s.
  • There is an initial support at the 10-day SMA at 1.0975.

EUR/USD faces some selling pressure and retreats from recent peaks past 1.1100 the figure on Friday.

In case sellers push harder, a breakdown of the 1.1000 mark carries the potential to spark a deeper pullback to, initially, the 10-day SMA at 1.0975 prior to the weekly low at 1.0900 (March 14).

The medium-term negative outlook for EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1530.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1022
Today Daily Change 102
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 1.1092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1098
Daily SMA50 1.1247
Daily SMA100 1.1301
Daily SMA200 1.1537
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1138
Previous Daily Low 1.1008
Previous Weekly High 1.1121
Previous Weekly Low 1.0806
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0949
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0891
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1209
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.128

 

 

