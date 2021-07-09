EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains likely above 1.1887

  • EUR/USD adds to the recovery well above the 1.18 mark.
  • Next target comes in at the Fibo level at 1.1887.

EUR/USD manages to extend the rebound from recent lows in the 1.1780 zone. This area is coincident with the key 2020-2021 support line (off November 2020 lows).

In case the buying pressure gathers extra steam, then the next hurdle emerges at the Fibo level at 1.1887. Above this area, the downside pressure could alleviate somewhat and allow for a probable move to the more relevant 1.1970 area.

Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2000.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1863
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.1844
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1925
Daily SMA50 1.206
Daily SMA100 1.2009
Daily SMA200 1.2004
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1868
Previous Daily Low 1.1784
Previous Weekly High 1.1944
Previous Weekly Low 1.1807
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1836
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1816
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1796
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1748
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1712
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.188
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1916
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1965

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

