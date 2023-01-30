- EUR/USD regains the smile after two daily pullbacks in a row.
- Another test of the 2023 high near 1.0930 appears likely.
EUR/USD picks up upside traction and reclaims the area beyond 1.0900 the figure on Monday.
Bets for further advance are seen rising while above the 2-month support line around the 1.0700 mark.
Indeed, the continuation of the uptrend now needs to rapidly clear the 2023 high at 1.0929 (January 26) to allow for a test of the weekly top at 1.0936 (April 21 2022). A sustainable break above this level could pave the way for a challenge of the key barrier at 1.1000 sooner rather than later.
In the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0310.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0896
|Today Daily Change
|61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.0865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.077
|Daily SMA50
|1.0624
|Daily SMA100
|1.0277
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.096
