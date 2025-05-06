EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro steadies near 1.1300 with bullish bias intact

Support is located at 1.1344, 1.1332, and 1.1331. Resistance remains limited at the upper end of today’s range near 1.1370. A decisive push above that zone could reactivate bullish momentum, while failure to hold support may lead to a brief pause in the uptrend without yet threatening the overall structure.

Beneath the surface, the bullish structure is well supported. The 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages are all sloping upward and positioned below current price action. Reinforcing this trend are the 10-day EMA and SMA, which also point higher and sit just underneath the current zone, providing dynamic support on minor pullbacks.

Technically, EUR/USD is flashing a bullish overall bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence currently prints a sell signal, while the Relative Strength Index stays neutral just under 60, reflecting steady—but not aggressive—momentum. The Awesome Oscillator and Stochastic %K are also neutral, pointing to limited short-term directional strength as the pair consolidates recent gains.

The EUR/USD pair moved slightly higher on Tuesday, trading near the 1.1300 zone after the European session as buyers remained in control despite a lack of strong momentum. The pair sits mid-range within today’s movement and is holding above key trend indicators, maintaining a bullish posture even as intraday signals suggest temporary indecision.

