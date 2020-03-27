EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro prints fresh 7-day’s highs, challenges 1.1100 figure and 200 DMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD retracement up challenges the 1.1106 resistance and the 200 SMA on the daily chart.
  • The next levels of resistance are seen near 1.1163 and 1.1240. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is bouncing sharply from the 2020 lows as the spot is on track to have a daily close above the 1.1100 figure and the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average). The market retraced up more than 50% of its last decline. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The bullish pressure remains unabated into the end of the week. The spot is looking to break above the 1.1106 resistance en route towards 1.1163 and potentially 1.1240 if the market gathers enough steam. Support is seen near the 1.1065, 1.1014 and 1.0968 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.1106, 1.1163, 1.1240
Support: 1.1065, 1.1014, 1.0968
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.11
Today Daily Change 0.0069
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 1.1031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1061
Daily SMA50 1.0999
Daily SMA100 1.1048
Daily SMA200 1.1083
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1059
Previous Daily Low 1.087
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0942
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0798
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0726
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1175
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1291

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off

EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recapturing the level as the dollar retreats. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling but the safe-haven dollar is still under pressure. Coronavirus headlines are eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, some 900 pips off the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited

Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited

Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.

Gold News

US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise

US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise

Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures