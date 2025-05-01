EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro holds losses near 1.1300

The backbone of the bullish case lies in the moving averages. The 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages — all below the current price — are pointing higher, offering strong support for continued upside. The 30-day EMA and SMA also back the trend, providing dynamic support just beneath the current trading zone.

Technically, the EUR/USD continues to show a bullish structure. The Relative Strength Index remains neutral near 55, indicating there’s still room for either direction. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence has flipped to a sell signal, hinting at short-term fatigue. Both the Awesome Oscillator and the Stochastic RSI Fast are neutral, reinforcing the idea that momentum has stalled for now.

The EUR/USD pair is holding a bearish tone on Thursday, after retreating modestly following the European session. Price action is contained within a mid-range zone around the 1.1300 mark, reflecting a brief pause in upward momentum. Although short-term indicators show mixed signals — with the MACD turning negative and the RSI hovering in neutral territory — the overall structure is supported by strong trend-based indicators, keeping buyers in control of the broader narrative.

