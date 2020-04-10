EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro grinds up in mid-1.0900s on Good Friday

  • EUR/USD is moving up slowly on Good Friday’s low volatility. 
  • Resistance is seen in the 1.0978/1.1000 price zone.   
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is rebounding from the 1.0800 figure while trading below its main SMA (simple moving average) on the daily chart. This week, the Fed announced the injection of $2.3 trillion in additional loans while US jobless claims soared above 6.6 million.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating below the 200 SMA suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. However, the spot is grinding up while nearing the 1.0978/1.1000 resistance zone. Further up lie the 1.1050 resistance. Sellers, on the other hand, would need a daily close below the 1.0910 support level to gather traction towards the 1.0890 and 1.0842 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.0978, 1.1000, 1.1050
Support: 1.0910, 1.0890, 1.0842 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.095
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.0929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0916
Daily SMA50 1.0975
Daily SMA100 1.1037
Daily SMA200 1.1063
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0952
Previous Daily Low 1.0841
Previous Weekly High 1.1144
Previous Weekly Low 1.0773
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0909
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0863
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0796
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0752
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0974
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

