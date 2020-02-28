EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro clings to 3.5-week’s high, trades above 1.1000 figure

  • EUR/USD bull recovery from 34-month lows remains intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1047 resistance.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the quote is sharply reversing up from 34-month lows while challenging the 50 and 100 SMA on the daily chart.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1047 resistance while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls stay in control suggesting that the greenback could extend its up move towards the 1.1085 and 1.1143 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support can be expected near the 1.1006 and 1.0960 price levels.   
 
 
Resistance: 1.1047, 1.1085, 1.1143 
Support: 1.1006, 1.0960, 1.0915
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1038
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.0993
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.091
Daily SMA50 1.1031
Daily SMA100 1.1056
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1006
Previous Daily Low 1.0877
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0957
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.104
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1169

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

