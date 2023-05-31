EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro buyers flirt with resistance-turned-support near 1.0730

- EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective bounce off multi-day low.
- Bearish MACD signals, market’s cautious mood prod Euro buyers.
- RSI conditions, clear break of previous key resistances keep buyers directed towards 100-DMA.
- Sellers need validation from five-month-old ascending support line to retake control.
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.0730-35 as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s recovery from a 10-week low amid Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the market’s anxiety as the key European/US data and events stand ready to prod the market’s momentum.
That said, the Euro pair’s successful trading above a downward-sloping trend line from early May, around 1.0725, as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its January-May upside, near 1.0715, joins the nearly oversold RSI (14) line to keep the buyers hopeful of further upside.
However, the bearish MACD signals and a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since mid-March, close to 1.0760, appear a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD bulls.
Even if the Euro buyers manage to cross the 1.0760 hurdle, the 100-DMA level surrounding 1.0815 can act as the last defense of the bears.
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair’s downside remains elusive unless it drops back below the aforementioned 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden ratio, around 1.0715. It should be noted that the resistance-turned-support line near 1.0725 limits the immediate downside of the quote.
In a case where the EUR/USD drops below 1.0715, the 1.0700 round figure and an upward-sloping support line from March 15 will be in the spotlight.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0732
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0859
|Daily SMA50
|1.0903
|Daily SMA100
|1.0816
|Daily SMA200
|1.049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0747
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0672
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0702
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0837
