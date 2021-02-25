EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eases inside monthly rising wedge below 1.2200

- EUR/USD remains pressured around intraday low inside a bearish chart pattern.
- 50, 200-bar SMA restrict short-term downside, bulls need validation from late January tops.
EUR/USD drops to 1.2159, intraday low 1.2156, amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the currency major takes a U-turn from the upper line of a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation amid bearish MACD signals.
The quote currently declines towards the 50-bar SMA level of 1.2119. Though, its further downside will be tested by 200-bar SMA, at 1.2110.
In a case where EUR/USD sellers refrain from bouncing off the key SMA, the support line of the stated chart pattern near 1.2070 becomes the key as a downside break will confirm a theoretical bearish move targeting 1.1850.
Though, the 1.2000 psychological magnet and the yearly bottom surrounding 1.1950 adds to the downside filters.
Meanwhile, a clear break above the immediate resistance line around 1.2175 will not give a green pass to the EUR/USD bulls as multiple stops to the north marked in January close to 1.2200 will challenge the upside.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2161
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2155
|Daily SMA100
|1.2019
|Daily SMA200
|1.1784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.217
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.80 after upbeat Aussie Q4 Private Capex
AUD/USD holds steady near 36-month high above 0.7950 after Australia’s Q4 Private Capital Expenditure grew past-market forecast. Aussie bond yields stay strong near May 2019 top, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains.
Gold: struggles to keep $1,800 even as S&P 500 Futures stay positive
Gold fades recovery moves from $1,783, barely positive after two consecutive declines. Risks cheer Fed policymakers’ rejection of reflation fears, vaccine news. Light calendar in Asia warrants traders to follow US Treasury yields for fresh impulse.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, the digital asset managed to recover almost instantly.
GBP/USD recovers back to mid-1.4100s after choppy day
Having found support above 1.4100, GBP/USD has moved back into the mid-1.4100s. Though having now been overtaken by AUD, NZD and NOK, GBP is still a strong performer this week.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).