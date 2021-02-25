EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eases inside monthly rising wedge below 1.2200

  • EUR/USD remains pressured around intraday low inside a bearish chart pattern.
  • 50, 200-bar SMA restrict short-term downside, bulls need validation from late January tops.

EUR/USD drops to 1.2159, intraday low 1.2156, amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the currency major takes a U-turn from the upper line of a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation amid bearish MACD signals.

The quote currently declines towards the 50-bar SMA level of 1.2119. Though, its further downside will be tested by 200-bar SMA, at 1.2110.

In a case where EUR/USD sellers refrain from bouncing off the key SMA, the support line of the stated chart pattern near 1.2070 becomes the key as a downside break will confirm a theoretical bearish move targeting 1.1850.

Though, the 1.2000 psychological magnet and the yearly bottom surrounding 1.1950 adds to the downside filters.

Meanwhile, a clear break above the immediate resistance line around 1.2175 will not give a green pass to the EUR/USD bulls as multiple stops to the north marked in January close to 1.2200 will challenge the upside.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2161
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.2166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2095
Daily SMA50 1.2155
Daily SMA100 1.2019
Daily SMA200 1.1784
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2175
Previous Daily Low 1.2109
Previous Weekly High 1.217
Previous Weekly Low 1.2023
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2134
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2125
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2084
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.206
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2216
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2256

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

