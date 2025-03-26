EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near 1.0800 with bullish trend under soft pressure

- EUR/USD was seen hovering near the 1.0800 area after posting mild losses on Wednesday.
- Despite intraday softness, the broader trend remains bullish, supported by upward-sloping moving averages.
- MACD shows a sell signal while support lies at 1.0770 and resistance at 1.0820 and beyond.
EUR/USD trades with slight weakness on Wednesday's session after the European close, seen hovering around the 1.0800 zone. The pair remained within its daily range, reflecting limited directional conviction, but still holding above key moving averages that keep the broader bullish trend intact.
From a technical standpoint, the pair is supported by the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 1.0773, along with the 100-day and 200-day SMAs at 1.0520 and 1.0729, respectively—all pointing higher. The 30-day EMA and SMA also reinforce the bullish structure, with the pair consistently trading above these dynamic supports.
However, some mixed signals arise from the oscillators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 57, reflecting neutral momentum, while the Average Directional Index prints at 29, suggesting moderate trend strength. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), despite remaining above the signal line, has turned lower and now issues a soft sell signal. Meanwhile, the combined RSI/Stochastic indicator confirms a neutral stance.
Looking at levels, initial support comes at 1.0773, followed by 1.0765. On the upside, resistance is seen around 1.0820 and later near 1.0853, where bulls may encounter further challenges. Until a clear breakout materializes, the pair may continue consolidating within this range.
EUR/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
