- The US Michigan Consumer Confidence Index improved to 59.1 in December.
- The uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s decision weighs on mood.
- EUR/USD eases following upbeat US data but holds above 1.0500.
Despite a knee-jerk mid-week, the EUR/USD pair is comfortably trading above the 1.0500 threshold, seesawing around 1.0530 following the release of the December University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index, which rose by more than anticipated, to 59.1 from 56.8 in November. Market players had anticipated a setback to 53.3
Upbeat US data helped the US Dollar by the end of the week amid a deteriorating market sentiment. US indexes turned lower with the release, as speculative interest anticipates a potentially aggressive US Federal Reserve. The central bank has anticipated it would slow the pace of quantitative tightening, and Chair Jerome Powell hinted it could happen as soon as this month.
However, resilient macroeconomic data leaves the door open for yet another 75 bps hike, ahead of a smaller one. Recession concerns add to the dismal mood, as the higher rate goes, the higher are the chances of an economic setback.
EUR/USD technical perspective
According to Valeria Bednarik, FXStreet.com chief analyst, “The EUR/USD pair weekly chart shows that the pair posted a higher high and a higher low, maintaining the risk skewed to the upside. The same chart shows that the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) advances far below the current level, at around 1.0080, while technical indicators consolidate near overbought readings, all of which favors a bullish continuation. Finally, the 100 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA, both far above the current level, losing relevance as a bearish signal.”
She also added that “ EUR/USD needs to break above 1.0580 to be able to extend its gains towards 1.0620 first, and 1.0700 later. A break above the latter should bring the 1.1000 figure to the table. Buyers stand at around 1.0490, while the next support level is 1.0420. An unlikely slide below the latter could favor a downward extension towards 1.0300.”
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0538
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.0556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0402
|Daily SMA50
|1.0085
|Daily SMA100
|1.0062
|Daily SMA200
|1.0355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.049
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0508
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0659
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end choppy week above 1.0500
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Friday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading flat on the day, however, the pair managed to shake off the bearish pressure and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD gains traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800
After having climbed to a fresh daily high of $1,804, Gold price erased some of its daily gains and declined below $1,800 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3.5% after PPI data, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing.
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
NVDA may bounce second day in a row on inflation data
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is rising in Friday's premarket a day after it closed up a hefty 6.5% on more news that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking is beginning to deliver results.