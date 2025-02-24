EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle as pair retreats from 100-day SMA

- EUR/USD posts mild gains but faces rejection near the 100-day SMA.
- RSI remains in positive territory but shows signs of fading bullish momentum.
The EUR/USD pair started the week on a cautiously positive note, climbing toward recent highs before encountering strong resistance near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). After briefly reaching the 1.0530 area, the pair lost momentum and pulled back toward the 1.0470 zone. This retreat suggests that bullish efforts are beginning to stall, with sellers gradually regaining control.
Technical signals highlight this shift in sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in positive territory but is flattening, indicating that bullish momentum may be running out of steam. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram shows flat green bars, reinforcing the notion of weakening upward pressure. Without a decisive break above the 100-day SMA, bulls could struggle to maintain control.
In the short term, the key focus will be on whether the pair can defend support around the 1.0450 zone. A break below this level could invite further losses, pushing the pair toward the 20-day SMA. On the upside, a clear breach of the 100-day SMA would be required to revive bullish momentum and open the door for a sustained recovery. For now, the technical indicators suggest that time may be running out for the bulls to regain traction.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD regains traction and bounces off daily lows
After bottoming out near 1.0450, EUR/USD managed to regain some balance and revisit the 1.0470 zone on the back of alternating risk appetite trends in the FX world and amid investors' assessment of the German elections.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2630 amid a vacillating Dollar
GBP/USD alternates gains with losses in the low-1.2600s in response to the lack of a clear direction in the global markets and a lacklustre price action surrounding the Greenback.
Gold extends consolidative phase near record highs
Prices of Gold glimmered higher on Monday, hitting an all-time high around $2,955 per ounce troy on the back of the US Dollar's inconclusive price action as investors are warming up for a key inflation report due toward the end of the week.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC standoff continues
Bitcoin has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February. Amid this consolidation, investor sentiment remains indecisive, with US spot ETFs recording a $540 million net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
