EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls regain control, breaking key resistance levels

- EUR/USD surged at the start of the week, posting strong gains and reclaiming higher ground.
- The pair soared past the convergence of the 20-day and 100-day SMA, signaling renewed bullish momentum.
- Resistance is now seen at 1.0520, while support lies at 1.0450, with indicators suggesting further upside potential.
EUR/USD kicked off the week with a solid rally rising past 1.0450, climbing above key technical levels and suggesting that buyers are regaining momentum. The pair decisively broke through the confluence of the 20-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reinforcing a shift in sentiment. This move comes after last week's struggle around these levels, where sellers had temporarily kept the pair in check.
Technical indicators reflect this resurgence. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is rising sharply in positive territory, confirming an increase in buying pressure. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram shows decreasing red bars, hinting that while bullish momentum is strengthening, some consolidation could still take place before another push higher.
Looking ahead, immediate resistance is now located at 1.0520, a level that, if breached, could accelerate gains toward 1.0560. On the downside, support is found at 1.0450, which coincides with the recently broken moving averages. A drop below this level would weaken the bullish outlook and bring 1.0400 into focus.
EUR/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily rally toward 1.0500 after US PMI data
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and advances toward 1.0500 in the American session on Monday. The disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD flirts with three-day tops and retargets 1.2700
The renewed selling pressure on the Greenback allows GBP/USD to resume its recent uptrend and advance to the area of three-day peaks in the proximity of the key barrier at 1.2700 the figure on Monday.
Gold battling to recover the $2,900 mark
Gold continues to pull away from the multi-week low it set near $2,830 on Friday and trades above $2,880 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy and retreating US yields after weak PMI data support XAU/USD.
Bitcoin corrects after sharp recovery during the weekend
Bitcoin price corrects and trades slightly down near $92,000 at the time of writing on Monday after rallying nearly 10% the previous day. Despite the recovery during the weekend, investor sentiment remains weak as US spot ETFs recorded a $2.39 net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.