EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls pierce 2020 descending trendline

- EUR/USD's two-month bearish trend ended with Thursday's sharp gain.
- Thursday's bullish marubozu candle suggests the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
EUR/USD jumped by over 1% on Thursday, violating the descending trendline falling from Dec. 31 and Feb. 3 highs.
The upside break of the trendline indicates the bearish trend from the Dec. 31 high of 1.1240 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
More importantly, the EUR breached the falling trendline with a bullish marubozu candle, which occurs when the bulls control the price action from the opening bell to the closing bell. It comprises a big green body and little or no shadows and is considered an indicator of strong bullish sentiment.
The 14-day relative strength index has also crossed into the bullish territory above 50. The pair, therefore, could challenge the 50-day average resistance at 1.1026, possibly after a minor pullback, as the hourly chart RSI is reporting overbought conditions.
A bearish reversal would be confirmed if the spot finds acceptance under Thursday's low of 1.0876.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0997
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0993
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.091
|Daily SMA50
|1.1031
|Daily SMA100
|1.1056
|Daily SMA200
|1.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1006
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0877
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0778
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.104
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1169
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY revisits three-week low near 109.30 amid mixed Japan data, risk-off
USD/JPY drops back to test the three-week low near 109.30 following the release of Japan’s data-dump. While downbeat macro news keeps highlighting the recessionary fears for Japan, risk aversion is likely helping the Japanese yen at the moment.
AUD/USD meets fresh supply, eyes decade lows amid risk-aversion
AUD/USD sees fresh selling over the last hour and looks to test the 11-year low of 0.6541, as the bears fight back control amid broad risk-aversion induced by coronavirus pandemic fears and its negative economic fallout across the globe.
The Fed Will Cut Rates on March 18
WTI stays below $47.00 amid a mixed play of key catalysts
WTI bears dominate near $46.60, down 0.30%, during the early trading session on Friday. The black gold dropped to the lowest since early-January 2019 the previous day amid fears that coronavirus (COVID-19) will weigh on the global energy demand.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.