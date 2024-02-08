EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 100-day SMA hurdle, not out of the woods yet

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • EUR/USD attracts buyers for the third straight day and climbs to a fresh weekly top.
  • A combination of factors undermines the USD and acts as a tailwind for the major.
  • ECB rate cut bets might cap gains amid a bearish technical setup on the daily chart.

The EUR/USD pair builds on this week's recovery move from the 1.0720-1.0725 region, or its lowest level in almost three months and gains positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly top, closer to the 1.0800 mark during the Asian session and is sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness.

A slew of influential Federal Reserve (Fed) officials recently tempered market expectations for early interest rate cuts, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. That said, the markets are still pricing in five rate cuts over the course of the Fed’s seven remaining meetings this year. This, along with a generally positive risk tone, undermines the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the EUR/USD pair higher.

The USD bears, however, refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for more cues about the likely timing and the pace of rate cuts in 2024. This, along with expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) could start cutting interest rates by April amid falling inflation in the Eurozone, might cap gains for the EUR/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have bottomed out.

From a technical perspective, momentum beyond the 1.0800 mark is likely to meet with a fresh supply near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 1.0830-1.0835 region. This is closely followed by a one-month-old descending trend line, around mid-1.0800s, which if cleared decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and prompt aggressive short-covering around the EUR/USD pair.

Spot prices might then aim to reclaim the 1.0900 round figure and extend the positive move further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.0920-1.0925 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter should pave the way for additional gains and lift the EUR/USD pair to the 1.1000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.0750-1.0745 zone is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the monthly low, around the 1.0725-1.0720 region and the 1.0700 mark. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0665-1.0660 intermediate support en route to the 1.0620-1.0615 region and the 1.0600 round figure.

EUR/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0783
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.0773
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0856
Daily SMA50 1.0898
Daily SMA100 1.0785
Daily SMA200 1.0835
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0784
Previous Daily Low 1.0752
Previous Weekly High 1.0898
Previous Weekly Low 1.078
Previous Monthly High 1.1046
Previous Monthly Low 1.0795
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0765
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0756
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0738
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0724
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0787
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0801
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0819

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6500

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6500

AUD/USD resumed the downside amidst surrounded by investors’ sour mood, while Chinese concerns, the rebound in the dollar and the poor performance of the commodity complex all kept the Aussie Dollar well on the defensive.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD looks resilient and keeps targeting 1.0800

EUR/USD looks resilient and keeps targeting 1.0800

EUR/USD struggles to surpass the 1.0780/90 band amidst the absence of stronger catalysts as well as rising market chatter favouring a tighter-for-longer stance by the Federal Reserve.

EUR/USD News

Gold returns to its comfort zone around $2,030

Gold returns to its comfort zone around $2,030

Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the $2,030 area on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

Bitcoin price could hit $46,000 as the allure of US BTC ETFs expand beyond China

Bitcoin price could hit $46,000 as the allure of US BTC ETFs expand beyond China

Bitcoin (BTC) price has pushed north after a prolonged period of consolidation, with the change coming on the back of new revelations that the allure of US ETFs has spread beyond China.

Read more

Not so fast: Federal Reserve puts a pause on future rate cuts

Not so fast: Federal Reserve puts a pause on future rate cuts

In my December article, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve suggested that inflation had eased over the past year, while remaining elevated, but economic growth had slowed from the third quarter’s strong pace. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures