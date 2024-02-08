EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 100-day SMA hurdle, not out of the woods yet

- EUR/USD attracts buyers for the third straight day and climbs to a fresh weekly top.
- A combination of factors undermines the USD and acts as a tailwind for the major.
- ECB rate cut bets might cap gains amid a bearish technical setup on the daily chart.
The EUR/USD pair builds on this week's recovery move from the 1.0720-1.0725 region, or its lowest level in almost three months and gains positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly top, closer to the 1.0800 mark during the Asian session and is sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness.
A slew of influential Federal Reserve (Fed) officials recently tempered market expectations for early interest rate cuts, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. That said, the markets are still pricing in five rate cuts over the course of the Fed’s seven remaining meetings this year. This, along with a generally positive risk tone, undermines the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the EUR/USD pair higher.
The USD bears, however, refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for more cues about the likely timing and the pace of rate cuts in 2024. This, along with expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) could start cutting interest rates by April amid falling inflation in the Eurozone, might cap gains for the EUR/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have bottomed out.
From a technical perspective, momentum beyond the 1.0800 mark is likely to meet with a fresh supply near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 1.0830-1.0835 region. This is closely followed by a one-month-old descending trend line, around mid-1.0800s, which if cleared decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and prompt aggressive short-covering around the EUR/USD pair.
Spot prices might then aim to reclaim the 1.0900 round figure and extend the positive move further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.0920-1.0925 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter should pave the way for additional gains and lift the EUR/USD pair to the 1.1000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.0750-1.0745 zone is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the monthly low, around the 1.0725-1.0720 region and the 1.0700 mark. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0665-1.0660 intermediate support en route to the 1.0620-1.0615 region and the 1.0600 round figure.
EUR/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0783
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0856
|Daily SMA50
|1.0898
|Daily SMA100
|1.0785
|Daily SMA200
|1.0835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0784
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0752
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0898
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.078
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
