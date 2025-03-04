EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls extend gains above key resistance levels

- EUR/USD climbed higher after the European session, trading near the 1.0520 zone as bullish momentum strengthened.
- The pair pushed further above the 100-day SMA, adding nearly 1.40% at the start of the week with indicators improving.
- Resistance emerges near 1.0560, while support is seen at 1.0480; a failure to hold above key levels may invite selling pressure.
EUR/USD extended its advance on Tuesday, holding steady above a key resistance area after gaining traction earlier in the session. The pair saw a notable push following the European session, building on its strong start to the week and continuing the bullish momentum. A fresh green bar on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and a mild rise in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), now in positive territory, indicate improving conditions for buyers.
Bulls managed to bring the pair above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), solidifying gains of nearly 1.40% since the beginning of the week. The RSI remains in positive territory, suggesting that buying interest is still intact, though not yet at overbought levels. Meanwhile, the MACD printing fresh green bars further supports the case for continued upside, though further confirmation is needed.
Looking at technical levels, immediate resistance stands around the 1.0560 area, where sellers could step in to cap further gains. If buyers manage to clear this level, a move toward the 1.0600 psychological handle could be in play. On the downside, the first relevant support lies at 1.0480, with a drop below this threshold possibly triggering a pullback toward the 20-day SMA near 1.0450.
EUR/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from YTD peaks on USD recovery
The mild rebound in the US Dollar is prompting EUR/USD to give back part of its earlier advance—after reaching new 2025 highs around 1.0560—and retreat toward the 1.0520 area, although it still posts decent gains for the day.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains just above 1.2700
Following an initial climb to three-month highs around 1.2750, GBP/USD is now losing some of its upward momentum due to a tepid bounce in the Greenback, while market participants prepare for President Trump's upcoming address to Congress.
Gold retains the $2,900 level amid risk aversion
Further US tariffs and retaliatory measures from countries maintain the trade war narrative well in place, with Gold prices advancing to four-day tops past the $2,920 mark per troy ounce on Tuesday
Cryptomarket falls as US Crypto Strategic Reserve hype fizzles into classic ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple and Cardano continue their declines for the second consecutive day after their recent upsurge on Sunday. US President Trump’s announcement of the Crypto Strategic Reserve was turned into a short-term “buy the rumor, sell the news” event.
Tariffs, Ukraine and Oil dominate
The US imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting from today, it also imposed another 10% on China. The US also confirmed that it would suspend all military aid to Ukraine.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.