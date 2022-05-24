- EUR/USD staying the course, so far, towards a 50% mean reversion target area.
- However, the bearish head and shoulders are a topping pattern that currently features in the 15-min time frame.
As per the start of the week's analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are taking over through key daily resistance, the price has continued higher as the bulls hunt down key weekly resistance structure.
Breaking daily resistance in the opening sessions on Monday, EUR/USD breached the 38.2% Fibonacci of the weekly bearish impulse on Monday and has subsequently moved higher into the 1.07 areas with eyes on mid-late April daily swing lows near 1.0770. The following illustrates the bullish bias over a series of time frames.
EUR/USD weekly/daily charts, prior analysis
It was stated that ''the bulls are already penetrating the 38.2% Fibonacci and on the way to 1.07 the figure. A move towards the 50% and 61.8% ratios could be on the cards for the foreseeable future.''
As for the daily chart, the analysis noted ''the price imbalance on the daily chart leaves the aforementioned weekly ratios on the Fibonacci scale exposed towards 1.0770 and 1.0936.''
EUR/USD live market
The price is moving in on the aforementioned weekly supply zone and prior daily swing lows:
However, at this juncture, the weekly W-formation should be noted:
This is a reversion pattern and the price would be expected to revisit the neckline in due course. In the meantime, the daily impulse could be due for a meanwhile correction also:
EUR/USD M15 chart
The bearish head and shoulders are a topping pattern that currently features in the 15-min time frame. A break of the neckline near 1.0725 could spell trouble for the committed bulls. A break of 1.0705 will likely open the way for further supply to mitigate the price imbalance towards a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the daily bullish breakout impulse near 1.0665 that guards a 50% mean reversion to 1.0640.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs higher toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward mid-1.0700s in the early American session and touched its highest level in a month. With the PMI data from the US revealing a loss of growth momentum in the private sector's business activity, the greenback is struggling to find demand.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2500 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. The dollar stays on the back foot in the American session after the S&P Manufacturing and Services PMI data both fell short of market expectations.
Gold advances to two-week highs near $1,870
Gold has gathered bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached its highest level in two weeks near $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% after disappointing US PMI data, helping XAU/USD continue to push higher.
Whistleblower claims DoKwon, Kanav Kariya and Sam Bankman-Fried were involved in Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse
Whistleblowers in the Terra community have come forward with details of an insider deal that destroyed stablecoin UST’s peg. FatMan is an active member of the LUNAtic community and its governance groups.
BBY supported by better revenue than expected in Q1
Best Buy stock is up 3.3% at $75 in the first half hour of Tuesday's session. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.57, a penny up on Wall Street consensus. More importantly revenue of $10.65 billion beat forecasts by $220 million.