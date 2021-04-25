EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles

- EUR/USD wavers around two-month top after Friday’s heavy run-up.
- Successful break of 100-day SMA, bullish MACD suggest further upside.
- March’s top, a descending trend line from early January test immediate rise.
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
In doing so, the key currency pair stays above 100-day SMA for the first time since March 04 after Friday’s notable upside moves, the heaviest since February 05.
Sustained trading beyond 100-day SMA also takes clues from bullish MACD to keep EUR/USD buyers hopeful.
It should, however, be noted that March month’s high near 1.2115 and a downward sloping trend line from January 06, around 1.2120, become decisive for the pair’s further upside.
Should the quote manages to remain strong above 1.2120, which is more likely, a horizontal area established from late January surrounding 1.2180–90 will be crucial to watch.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may eye the last week’s top near 1.2080 before retesting the 100-day SMA level of 1.2056.
If EUR/USD bears manage to sneak in below 1.2056, an ascending support line from April 13, around 1.2030, will be in the spotlight.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2095
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1907
|Daily SMA50
|1.1956
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1953
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2214
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
