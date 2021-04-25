EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD wavers around two-month top after Friday’s heavy run-up.
  • Successful break of 100-day SMA, bullish MACD suggest further upside.
  • March’s top, a descending trend line from early January test immediate rise.

EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the initial Asian session on Monday.

In doing so, the key currency pair stays above 100-day SMA for the first time since March 04 after Friday’s notable upside moves, the heaviest since February 05.

Sustained trading beyond 100-day SMA also takes clues from bullish MACD to keep EUR/USD buyers hopeful.

It should, however, be noted that March month’s high near 1.2115 and a downward sloping trend line from January 06, around 1.2120, become decisive for the pair’s further upside.

Should the quote manages to remain strong above 1.2120, which is more likely, a horizontal area established from late January surrounding 1.2180–90 will be crucial to watch.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may eye the last week’s top near 1.2080 before retesting the 100-day SMA level of 1.2056.

If EUR/USD bears manage to sneak in below 1.2056, an ascending support line from April 13, around 1.2030, will be in the spotlight.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2095
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1907
Daily SMA50 1.1956
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.21
Previous Daily Low 1.2013
Previous Weekly High 1.21
Previous Weekly Low 1.1943
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2046
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1953
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2127
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2214

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains, aims to 1.2100

EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains, aims to 1.2100

EUR/USD pressures this week high at 1.2079 after the EU services sector moved back into expansion territory according to Markit, the first time since August.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit is far from over and weighing on the pound

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit is far from over and weighing on the pound

The pound benefited from the positive market’s mood, ending Friday and the week with gains in the 1.3870 price zone. UK data released at the end of the week was generally encouraging.

GBP/USD News

Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists

Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists

The outlook remains bearish as the bulls come up for what could be potentially their last breath before the bears take over. This article illustrates the downside thesis in a series of charts that include the monthly, weekly, daily and 4-hour time frame perspectives. 

Gold News

USD/JPY Forecast: Bears won’t give up

USD/JPY Forecast: Bears won’t give up

The USD/JPY pair on Friday to 107.47, its lowest since early on March, trimming most of its intraday losses ahead of the close but ending in the red for a fifth consecutive day.

USD/JPY News

Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here

Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here

BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures