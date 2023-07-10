EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await a breakout through two-month-old descending trend-line

- EUR/USD oscillates in a narrow band below a two-month-old descending trend-line hurdle.
- The emergence of some buying around the USD is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind.
- The technical setup still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on last week's solid bounce from the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the 1.0830 area and remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Monday. The pair is currently trading just above mid-1.0900s, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is pressured by the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, recovers a part of Friday's steep post-NFP decline to its lowest level since June 22 and draws support from elevated US Treasury bond yields. Despite the rather unimpressive US monthly jobs report, investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates later this month. This allows the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond to stand tall near its highest since June 2007. Moreover, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield holds steady above the 4.0% threshold and helps revive the USD demand.
Market participants, however, seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance after the expected lift-off in July, which, in turn, is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. The shared currency, on the other hand, remains well supported by a more hawkish commentary by several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers recently, backing the case for additional rate hikes in July and September meetings. This, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair and limiting the downside, warranting some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any meaningful fall.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Bulls, however, might wait for a convincing breakout through a descending trend-line hurdle extending from the May swing high, currently around the 1.0980-1.0985 area, above which the EUR/USD pair could retest the June swing high, around the 1.1010 zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift spot prices further towards the 1.1050-1.1060 resistance en route to the next relevant strong barrier, just ahead of the 1.1100 mark, which should act as a pivotal point.
On the flip side, the 1.0930 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.0900 round figure. Failure to defend the said support levels might negate the positive outlook and make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 100-day SMA support, currently around the 1.0830 region. This is followed by the 1.0800 mark, below which spot prices could accelerate the fall towards the 1.0760 horizontal support before dropping to the 1.0700 round-figure mark.
EUR/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0958
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0967
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.09
|Daily SMA50
|1.0859
|Daily SMA100
|1.0829
|Daily SMA200
|1.0621
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0973
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0973
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0834
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.111
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
