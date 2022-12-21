- EUR/USD is moving sideways in a consolidative channel.
- Bulls eye a move to 1.0800 while bears look to the trendline and lower end of the 1.05s.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in and eye 1.0500 at the extreme, the bears are still lurking at a critical juncture on the charts as the following will illustrate.
EUR/USD prior analysis
It was illustrated that we were seeing the bears try to commit below the counter-trendline resistance and around the neckline of the formation as follows:
A move into the price imbalance below 1.0580 was expected to open the risk of a continuation towards the trendline support and a test of 1.0500 at the extreme.
EUR/USD update
We are seeing some sideways action here and this could be setting up for a breakout in the coming days. However, given the bias is to the upside while on the front side of the trend, bears will be cautious in shorting the market but more confidence will be gained if the equal highs are tested with liquidity swept above followed by a break of current support making for a change of character in the market. At least a test of the dominant trendline could be in order under such circumstances.
If the bears commit, then a test of the trendline could be the next objective and a 50% expansion of the recent consolidation range exposes the lower quarter of the 1.05s.
On the other hand, considering the price remains in a bullish trend on the front side of the dominant trend line, then there are prospects for an outright continuation to the upside to target 1.0800:
The price has corrected into a 61.8% ratio and so long as the support quarter of the 1.05s holds, then a bullish impulse into 1.0800 could be on the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
