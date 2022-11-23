EUR/USD Price Analysis: Braces for fresh monthly high despite recent inaction around 1.0400

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Join Telegram

  • EUR/USD dribbles around one-week high after crossing short-term key hurdle.
  • Nearly overbought RSI conditions could challenge bulls around monthly peak.
  • 50-SMA, resistance-turned-support line restrict immediate downside amid bullish MACD signals.

 

EUR/USD bulls take a breather around a one-week high near 1.0400 during Thursday’s Asian session, following a two-day uptrend. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the way to the monthly top, as well as appears capable of crossing it, on crossing the short-term key hurdles, now nearby supports.

Not only a successful break of a one-week-old descending trend line and the 50-SMA but bullish MACD signals also keep the EUR/USD buyers hopeful of approaching the monthly high near 1.0480, as well as the 1.0500 threshold.

Though, nearly overbought conditions of the RSI (14) could challenge the quote’s further advances.

If the pair remains firmer past 1.0500, late June’s peak surrounding 1.0615 will gain the EUR/USD buyer’s attention before highlighting the June month’s high of 1.0786.

Alternatively, the 50-SMA level, close to 1.0340, precedes the previous resistance line from November 15, around 1.0280, to restrict short-term EUR/USD downside.

Even if the EUR/USD pair drops below 1.0280, an ascending trend line from October 04, close to 1.0220, should be eyed closely as a clear break of which won’t hesitate to direct the bears toward the 200-SMA support near the parity level.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0399
Today Daily Change 0.0099
Today Daily Change % 0.96%
Today daily open 1.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0114
Daily SMA50 0.994
Daily SMA100 1.0024
Daily SMA200 1.0403
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0308
Previous Daily Low 1.0237
Previous Weekly High 1.0482
Previous Weekly Low 1.0272
Previous Monthly High 1.0094
Previous Monthly Low 0.9632
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0281
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0264
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0256
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0211
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0185
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0327
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0353
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0398

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance beyond 0.6700 as Fed Minutes weigh on US Dollar

AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance beyond 0.6700 as Fed Minutes weigh on US Dollar

AUD/USD remains on the buyer's radar despite the latest inaction around 0.6730-40 during Thursday’s Asian session. The reason could be linked to the broad-based US Dollar selling and the market’s cautious optimism.

AUDUSD News

EUR/USD pressures weekly highs post-FOMC Meeting Minutes

EUR/USD pressures weekly highs post-FOMC Meeting Minutes

EUR/USD maintain its bullish tone and trades near 1.0400 following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document showed most participants agreed that a slower pace of rate hikes would allow the FOMC to better assess progress toward its goals. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback. 

EUR/USD News

Gold eyes $1,760 hurdle as Federal Reserve Minutes highlight ‘pivot’ discussions

Gold eyes $1,760 hurdle as Federal Reserve Minutes highlight ‘pivot’ discussions

Gold price consolidates the recent gains at around $1,750 during Thursday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily jump in a fortnight. In doing so, the precious metal struggles for clear directions amid a lack of major data/events.

Gold News

AAVE price prevents an almost 10% crash as a $60 million short hack fails

AAVE price prevents an almost 10% crash as a $60 million short hack fails

AAVE price noted a minor fluctuation over the last 24 hours following a hacker's attempt to exploit the platform. However, broader market developments turned the tables around, resulting in the exploiter failing in his attempt.

Read more

The market typically bottoms in a recession rather than before a recession

The market typically bottoms in a recession rather than before a recession

The market probably makes new lows before making new all-time highs. The market typically bottoms in a recession rather than before a recession, and the US economy looks likely to enter a recession before the end of 2023.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures