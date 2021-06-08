EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle

- EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line.
- Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD.
- Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2170 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The currency major pair snapped a two-day uptrend the previous day while extending pullback from 10-day SMA. The following moves gain downside momentum amid the strongest bearish MACD signals since late March.
However, sellers will have a tough time breaking an ascending support line from April 08, near 1.2145, which holds the gate for the EUR/USD slump towards the monthly low of 1.2104.
During the quote’s further weakness past 1.2100, levels marked during May around 1.2050 and 1.1985, coupled with the 1.2000 threshold could entertain the bears.
Alternatively, a confluence of 10-day SMA and a downward sloping trend line from April 25, around 1.2185-90, becomes crucial nearby resistance.
Though, a clearance of 1.2190 isn’t a free pass for the EUR/USD buyers as multiple hurdles close to 1.2240 and the latest high near 1.2265 could probe the pair’s further upside.
Overall, EUR/USD signals additional south-run but the losses are limited.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2172
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.218
|Daily SMA50
|1.2057
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2202
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2145
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2156
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2236
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD holding near 1.4200 despite discouraging UK news
The GBP/USD pair trades lower in range, flat on a weekly basis as it returned to the 1.4160 price zone. The pound suffered a setback at the beginning of the day from market talks indicating the UK could have to delay its plan to fully reopen on June 21.
XAU/USD fails to hold above $1,900 despite falling bond yields
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the positive territory and continued to push higher during the first half of the day on Tuesday.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.