EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears take a breather ahead of 1.1300 key support

- EUR/USD holds lower grounds at weekly bottom after the biggest daily loss in two weeks.
- 50-DMA, two-month-old rising support line confine further declines.
- Clear break of horizontal area from November, MACD conditions keeps sellers hopeful.
- Buyers remain away until the quote stays below 100-DMA.
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1320-25 during early Wednesday morning in Asia, having dropped the most in 12 days the previous day.
The major currency pair’s slump on Tuesday dragged MACD towards teasing the bears while breaking a two-month-long resistance-turned-support area of around 1.1380-85.
However, the 50-DMA level surrounding 1.1325 restricts the EUR/USD pair’s immediate declines ahead of an upward sloping support line from late November, close to 1.1300 at the latest.
Given the MACD conditions and a clear break of the key supports, EUR/USD prices are likely to conquer the 1.1300 support line, which in turn could drag the quote towards the 2021 bottom surrounding 1.1185.
During the fall, the 1.1230 and the 1.1200 threshold may offer an intermediate halt.
On the contrary, corrective pullback remains elusive below the horizontal area from November 16, near 1.1380-85.
Following that, the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of October-November 2021 downside, near 1.1440, will test the EUR/USD buyers.
Even if the pair prices rise beyond 1.1440, 100-DMA and 61.8% Fibo. level, respectively around 1.1490 and 1.1500, will be tough resistances to break for the bulls.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1325
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72%
|Today daily open
|1.1407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1346
|Daily SMA50
|1.133
|Daily SMA100
|1.1502
|Daily SMA200
|1.1729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1434
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1483
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1285
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1368
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1473
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
