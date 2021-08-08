EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750

By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD remains pressured around two-week low, extends Friday’s break of ascending support trend line from November.
  • Downbeat Momentum, sustained trading below the key supports favor bears.
  • July’s low challenges sellers targeting the yearly low.

EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month’s low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line, now resistance, amid broad US Dollar strength.

The pair bears gain support from a downtick the Momentum line as they battle an upward sloping support line from March-end near July’s low.

Hence, a daily closing below 1.1750 becomes necessary for the EUR/USD sellers to challenge the yearly low surrounding 1.1700.

Following that, the currency pair’s slump to the November 2020 bottom near 1.1600 becomes imminent.

Alternatively, a corrective pullback may aim for the previous support line from late 2020, around 1.1795–1800.

However, a convergence of six-week-old descending trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 2020 to January 2021 upside, close to 1.1890–1900, will be a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD buyers afterward. Also acting as the key hurdle for the pair buyers is the 50-DMA level of 1.1920.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1757
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.1763
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.182
Daily SMA50 1.1929
Daily SMA100 1.1968
Daily SMA200 1.2009
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1836
Previous Daily Low 1.1755
Previous Weekly High 1.19
Previous Weekly Low 1.1755
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1785
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1805
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1733
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1703
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1652
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1814
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1865
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1895

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

