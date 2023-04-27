EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish RSI divergence prods Euro bulls, US GDP, 1.1090 eyed

- EUR/USD struggles around 13-month high amid bearish RSI divergence on daily chart.
- Higher high on Euro prices fail to gain support from RSI (14), suggesting a pullback in EUR/USD.
- Failure to cross 11-month-old ascending resistance line adds strength to the bearish bias.
- One-month-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside, 1.0765-55 appears a tough nut to crack for Euro bears.
EUR/USD stays defensive at the highest levels since March 2022, marked the previous day, as bulls run out of steam ahead of the key US first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during early Thursday. That said, the Euro pair picks up bids to pare the late Wednesday’s retreat from the multi-day high to around 1.1045 by the press time.
The Euro pair refreshed a 13-month high but failed to provide a daily closing beyond an upward-sloping resistance line from May 2022, around 1.1090 by the press time.
Apart from the failure to cross the crucial resistance line, the bearish RSI divergence with the latest run-up in the EUR/USD price also teases the Euro pair sellers on an important data release day.
The EUR/USD pair’s tops marked since early February fail to gain support from the RSI (14) line as the higher high in prices commensurate the lower low of the oscillator, which in turn suggests a pullback in the quote before the next leg of the uptrend.
However, a one-month-old ascending support line, close to 1.0970 by the press time, could challenge the intraday sellers of the pair.
Following that, a convergence of the 100-DMA and an upward-sloping trend line from September 2022, close to 1.0765-55, will be in the spotlight as a break of which could reverse the pair’s upward trajectory from late 2022.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond the 1.1090 resistance line won’t hesitate to challenge the March 2022 high of around 1.1185.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1045
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1042
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.095
|Daily SMA50
|1.0785
|Daily SMA100
|1.0752
|Daily SMA200
|1.0406
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1095
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0968
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1003
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
