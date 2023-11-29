EUR/USD Price Analysis: Attention now shifts to 1.1064

- EUR/USD comes under pressure after hitting new monthly highs.

- Extra gains are expected to revisit the August top at 1.1064.

 

EUR/USD gives away part of the earlier advance to monthly tops near 1.1020 and returns to the sub-1.1000 region on Wednesday.

The continuation of the upward bias appears in store for the time being and could see the pair challenging the August peak of 1.1064 (August 10) in the short-term horizon. Once this level is cleared, spot could embark on a probable visit to the weekly high of 1.1149 (July 27).

So far, while above the significant 200-day SMA, today at 1.0814, the pair’s outlook should remain constructive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.098
Today Daily Change 55
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.0988
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0806
Daily SMA50 1.0666
Daily SMA100 1.0792
Daily SMA200 1.0814
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1009
Previous Daily Low 1.0934
Previous Weekly High 1.0965
Previous Weekly Low 1.0852
Previous Monthly High 1.0695
Previous Monthly Low 1.0448
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0963
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0903
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0871
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1095

 

 

Recommended content

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 on risk appetite

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 on risk appetite

EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0960 on Wednesday and then rebounded as the recovery of the US Dollar lost momentum amid increased risk appetite and lower Treasury yields. Inflation data from Spain and Germany indicated a larger-than-expected slowdown. The US economy grew in Q3 at an annualized rate of 5.2%, revised from 4.9%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2700 amid resurgent optimism

GBP/USD approaches 1.2700 amid resurgent optimism

GBP/USD trades just ahead of 1.2700. The pair fails to find any inspiration from BoE Governor Bailey's hawkish comments, while the US Dollar resumes its slide on signs of a healthy American economy and more signs of easing price pressures. 

GBP/USD News

Gold hovers around $2,040 after batch of encouraging data

Gold hovers around $2,040 after batch of encouraging data

Gold price (XAU/USD) retains most of its recent gains and changes hands at around $2,040 a troy ounce. Recent data showed easing inflationary pressures in the US and Germany, while US Q3 growth was upwardly revised.

Gold News

MATIC whales on a buying spree, Polygon’s native token could extend gains

MATIC whales on a buying spree, Polygon’s native token could extend gains

MATIC, an Ethereum scaling token, noted a considerable increase in accumulation by large wallet investors in the network. Whales holding between 10 million and 100 million added $90 million worth of MATIC tokens in a two-week timeframe. 

Read more

Fed's Waller and ECB's Stournaras talk rate cuts

Fed's Waller and ECB's Stournaras talk rate cuts

Fed's Goolsbee noted that did have concerns about keeping rates too high for too long. Fed's Williams (voter) noted that was encouraging to see decline in inflation pressure. Long run inflation expectations have been very stable.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

