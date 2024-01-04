EUR/USD Price Analysis: Attempts to retrace its recent losses, trades near 1.0920

On the upside, the major level at 1.0950 could act as the immediate resistance for the EUR/USD pair. A breakthrough above the level could help the pair to explore the region around the psychological level at 1.1000 followed by the weekly high at 1.1038 level.

The EUR/USD pair could find a key support around the psychological level at 1.0900. A firm break below the latter could put downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair to navigate the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0878, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0867 and the major support at 1.0850 level.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 mark, indicating a bearish sentiment in the EUR/USD pair. Traders may exercise caution and wait for confirmation from the lagging indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). The MACD line is situated above the centerline but displays divergence below the signal line, suggesting a potential shift toward a downward trend for the EUR/USD pair.

EUR/USD attempts to retrace its recent losses, trading near 1.0920 during the Asian session on Thursday. The EUR/USD pair faced downward pressure as the US Dollar (USD) strengthened, driven by a market shift towards caution amid concerns about global growth at the close of 2024.

