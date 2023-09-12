EUR/USD Price Analysis: Another visit to 1.0685 remains on the table

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD comes under heavy pressure after climbing to 1.0770.
  • The loss of 1.0700 should put 1.0685 back on the radar.

EUR/USD fully fades the auspicious start of the new trading week and confronts the 1.0700 zone following an early bull run to the 1.0770 region, or four-day highs.

The underlying bearish sentiment remains unchanged and leaves the door open to extra pullbacks in the short-term horizon. Against that backdrop, the breach of the 1.0700 region could encourage sellers to embark on a probable visit to the September low of 1.0685 (September 7) ahead of the May low of 1.0635 (May 31).

In the meantime, further losses remain in the pipeline while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0824.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0716
Today Daily Change 62
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.075
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0819
Daily SMA50 1.0946
Daily SMA100 1.0908
Daily SMA200 1.0825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0759
Previous Daily Low 1.0701
Previous Weekly High 1.0809
Previous Weekly Low 1.0686
Previous Monthly High 1.1065
Previous Monthly Low 1.0766
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0737
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0723
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0714
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0678
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0656
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0773
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0795
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0831

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

