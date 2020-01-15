EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above the 200-day SMA targets 1.1200 and beyond

  • EUR/USD is looking to break above the 1.1140 region on a sustainable note.
  • The pair’s outlook stays constructive above the 55-day SMA at 1.1094.

EUR/USD is facing a strong resistance in the 1.1140 region, where sits the key 200-day SMA and recent peaks.

If the pair clears this region on a convincing fashion, then the Fibo retracement at 1.1186 should emerge as an interim hurdle ahead of the more relevant 1.1200 neighbourhood and above.

In case sellers return to the market, then the 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 region should offer solid contention. Below it, the downside pressure should be reinstated.

Overview
Today last price 1.115
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.1128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.114
Daily SMA50 1.1094
Daily SMA100 1.1067
Daily SMA200 1.1139
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1146
Previous Daily Low 1.1104
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.112
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1107
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1085
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1167
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1189

 

 

