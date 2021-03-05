EUR/USD Price Analysis: A move to the 200-day SMA emerges on the horizon

- EUR/USD drops further and approach the 1.19 yardstick.
- There is a minor support at 1.1887 (Fibo level).
EUR/USD accelerates the decline following the recent breakdown of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle at the end of the week.
The current downtrend picked up extra pace in the past hours and forced EUR/USD to recede to the proximity of 1.19 the figure. Momentum favours extra retracements with the next stop at the Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.1887.
A breach of this level should expose a potential move to the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1808, and the consequent challenge of the constructive bias.
If the selling impetus gathers further steam, then the pair could test the 2008-2020 support line in the 1.1600 area.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1932
|Today Daily Change
|63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.1971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2097
|Daily SMA50
|1.2137
|Daily SMA100
|1.2037
|Daily SMA200
|1.1817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2068
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2065
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2038
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index: Upside momentum now looks to 92.46
DXY accelerates the march north and clinches new yearly highs just above 92.00 the figure on Friday.