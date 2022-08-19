- EUR/USD extends the decline to the 1.0050/45 band.
- Next on the downside appears a potential test of the parity zone.
EUR/USD adds to the recent weakness and extends the breach of the 1.0100 level at the end of the week.
Further losses appear on the cards as well as a probable visit to the parity level in the short-term horizon. The loss of this key support zone could expose a deeper retracement to the YTD low at 0.9952 (July 14).
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.0859.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0066
|Today Daily Change
|50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.0089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0203
|Daily SMA50
|1.0286
|Daily SMA100
|1.0488
|Daily SMA200
|1.0868
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0193
|Previous Daily Low
|1.008
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.0050
EUR/USD has staged a modest rebound in the early American session on Friday and climbed above 1.0060 from the monthly low it touched at 1.0045 earlier in the day. In the absence of macroeconomic data releases, investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street.
GBP/USD steadies below 1.1850 following steep decline
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase near mid-1.1800 after having suffered heavy losses and declined toward 1.1800 earlier in the day. The pair remains at the mercy of the dollar's market valuation heading into the weekend.
Gold erases daily losses, stays below $1,760
Gold has advanced toward $1,760 and managed to erase its losses after having declined to $1,750 during the European trading hours on Friday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield clinging to strong daily gains, however, XAU/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
Should you buy the falling knife in Crypto.com Coins?
Crypto.com Coins take a nosedive move in early trading on Friday. The falling knife has hit the monthly pivot and started to slow down. Another leg lower looks granted as the G20 summit in Indonesia is set to receive two key figures.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!