EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to 1.1780 stays on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD fades part of the recent rebound on Monday.
  • The 1.1780 area remains a magnet for EUR-sellers.

EUR/USD’s bull run seems to have lost momentum near 1.1880 once again on Monday.

While the upside remains capped by this area, further pullbacks are likely. Against this, the next stop on the downside comes in at the so far monthly lows around 1.1780 (July 7). This area of contention is reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line.

Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2001.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1838
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.1874
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1913
Daily SMA50 1.2056
Daily SMA100 1.2006
Daily SMA200 1.2005
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1881
Previous Daily Low 1.1825
Previous Weekly High 1.1895
Previous Weekly Low 1.1782
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.186
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1846
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1839
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1804
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1783
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1895
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1916
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1951

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers

EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1850 as the dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions

GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions

GBP/USD is trading below 1.39 amid dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters

XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters

Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.

Gold News

Elon Musk tries to resuscitate Dogecoin as bears prepare for deadly attack

Elon Musk tries to resuscitate Dogecoin as bears prepare for deadly attack

Dogecoin price is forming a massive bearish head-and-shoulders. Dogecoin price has been trudging for more than a month with a steady downtrend. This move fits into the larger picture of a massive bearish pattern.

Read more

Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?

Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?

Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares.  Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures