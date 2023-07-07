EUR/USD Price Analysis: A breach of 1.0830 still appears in store

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps the inconclusive price action around 1.0900.
  • Initial contention area emerges at recent lows near 1.0830.

EUR/USD trades in a vacillating fashion and with the upside so far limited by the 1.0900 zone on Friday.

The inability of the pair to regain a convincing upside traction, ideally in the very near term, could motivate sellers to force the pair to revisit recent lows near 1.0830 ahead of the interim support at the 100-day SMA at 1.0826.

Down from here, there are no support levels of significance until the May low of 1.0635 (May 31), which appears also underpinned by the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0618.

Looking at the longer run, the positive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0888
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.0888
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0889
Daily SMA50 1.086
Daily SMA100 1.0826
Daily SMA200 1.0615
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0901
Previous Daily Low 1.0834
Previous Weekly High 1.0977
Previous Weekly Low 1.0835
Previous Monthly High 1.1012
Previous Monthly Low 1.0662
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0875
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0859
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0847
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.078
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0914
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0941
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0981

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

