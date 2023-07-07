EUR/USD Price Analysis: A breach of 1.0830 still appears in store

- EUR/USD keeps the inconclusive price action around 1.0900.
- Initial contention area emerges at recent lows near 1.0830.
EUR/USD trades in a vacillating fashion and with the upside so far limited by the 1.0900 zone on Friday.
The inability of the pair to regain a convincing upside traction, ideally in the very near term, could motivate sellers to force the pair to revisit recent lows near 1.0830 ahead of the interim support at the 100-day SMA at 1.0826.
Down from here, there are no support levels of significance until the May low of 1.0635 (May 31), which appears also underpinned by the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0618.
Looking at the longer run, the positive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0888
|Today Daily Change
|33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0888
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0889
|Daily SMA50
|1.086
|Daily SMA100
|1.0826
|Daily SMA200
|1.0615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0901
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0834
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0977
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0981
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Nonfarm Payrolls rise 209,000 in June, USD weakens – LIVE
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose 209,000 in June, falling short of the market expectation for an increase of 225,000. The Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6% as expected and annual wage inflation held steady at 4.4%. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar weakens against its rivals.
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Weaker-than-expected increase in the US Nonfarm Payrolls in June seems to be weighing on the US Dollar, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2750 as markets assess US labor market data
GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 with the immediate reaction to the US jobs data before retreating modestly. Although Nonfarm Payrolls rose less than expected in June, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6% and annual wage inflation held steady at 4.4%, helping the USD limit its losses.
Gold recovers modestly after US NFP data, trades near $1,920
Gold price climbed toward $1,930 with the immediate reaction to the disappointing NFP reading but struggled to preserve its recovery momentum. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding above 4%, XAU/USD retreated below $1,920.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.