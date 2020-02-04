EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1100/05 becomes the key upside barrier

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD remains below 21-day SMA, nears 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A confluence of 50-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and five-week-old descending trend line offers the key resistance.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 1.0990/95 can please sellers during further declines.

EUR/USD recovers the previous day’s losses while trading around 1.1060 during early Tuesday. The pair recently took a U-turn from 21-day SMA but failed to stay longer below 50% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside.

With this, prices are likely to again challenge 21-day SMA level of 1.1085. However, 50-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and a short-term falling resistance line could keep challenging the buyers around 1.1100/05.

In a case where prices manage to provide a daily closing beyond 1.1105, January 16 high near 1.1175 and 1.1200/05 can offer intermediate halts during the run-up to December 2019 monthly top close to 1.1240.

Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.1017, followed multi-week-old horizontal support around 1.0995/90, can limit the pair’s further declines.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1061
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.1058
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1086
Daily SMA50 1.1101
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1127
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1095
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0992
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1149

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

