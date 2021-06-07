EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-SMA probes buyers inside bullish flag

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD steps back from the key SMA inside a bullish chart formation.
  • Upbeat MACD conditions favor bulls, short-term rising trend line tests sellers ahead of monthly support line.

EUR/USD consolidates recent gains amid a subdued initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair jumped to the highest in a week the previous day but couldn’t stay beyond 100-SMA, recently around 1.2190. However, a two-day-old support line joins the upbeat MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful inside a bullish flag chart pattern.

In addition to the nearby support line around 1.2165, an upward sloping trend line from early May, close to 1.2115, also challenges the EUR/USD sellers before directing them to the flag’s support near 1.2095.

It should, however, be noted that the bearish impulse below 1.2095 will make the major currency pair vulnerable to retest the previous month’s swing lows near 1.2050 and 1.1985.

Alternatively, a clear upside break of 100-SMA, around 1.2200, propels the quote to confirm the bullish chart formation with a clear run-up beyond the 1.2216 key hurdle.

Following that, the previous month’s top near 1.2266 will offer an intermediate halt during the rally targeting the yearly peak of 1.2349.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.219
Today Daily Change 23 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 1.2167
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2177
Daily SMA50 1.2049
Daily SMA100 1.2041
Daily SMA200 1.1985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2186
Previous Daily Low 1.2104
Previous Weekly High 1.2254
Previous Weekly Low 1.2104
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.207
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2037
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2234
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2282

 

 

