EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-SMA probes buyers inside bullish flag

- EUR/USD steps back from the key SMA inside a bullish chart formation.
- Upbeat MACD conditions favor bulls, short-term rising trend line tests sellers ahead of monthly support line.
EUR/USD consolidates recent gains amid a subdued initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair jumped to the highest in a week the previous day but couldn’t stay beyond 100-SMA, recently around 1.2190. However, a two-day-old support line joins the upbeat MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful inside a bullish flag chart pattern.
In addition to the nearby support line around 1.2165, an upward sloping trend line from early May, close to 1.2115, also challenges the EUR/USD sellers before directing them to the flag’s support near 1.2095.
It should, however, be noted that the bearish impulse below 1.2095 will make the major currency pair vulnerable to retest the previous month’s swing lows near 1.2050 and 1.1985.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of 100-SMA, around 1.2200, propels the quote to confirm the bullish chart formation with a clear run-up beyond the 1.2216 key hurdle.
Following that, the previous month’s top near 1.2266 will offer an intermediate halt during the rally targeting the yearly peak of 1.2349.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.219
|Today Daily Change
|23 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.2167
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2177
|Daily SMA50
|1.2049
|Daily SMA100
|1.2041
|Daily SMA200
|1.1985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenging bears at around 1.2200
The shared currency managed to recover modestly against its American rival, struggling to overcome the critical 1.22 threshold. Focus remains on the US Federal Reserve taper tantrum, also on ECB’s decision.
GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.
XAU/USD extends daily rebound toward $1,900
Following Thursday's steep decline, the XAU/USD pair staged a decisive rebound on Friday but ended up snapping a four-week winning streak.
VeChain death cross writes a bearish outlook
VeChain price rests at a major inflection point on the twelve-hour chart, complicated by the notable resistance defined by the intersection of two important moving averages and the recently triggered death cross
‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?
‘Taper’ talk from the Fed is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former NY Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering – winding down its monthly asset purchases – by year end.