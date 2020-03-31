EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-HMA, weekly trendline in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD extends Friday’s pullback moves, stays above near-term key support.
  • Sluggish MACD suggests a lack of momentum.
  • 200-HMA offers additional support after a downside break below the support confluence.

EUR/USD nears the short-term support confluence including 100-HMA and the weekly support line while taking rounds to 1.1015 amid early Tuesday’s trading. That said, the pair recently dropped, from 1.1030 to 1.0983, in a flash crash amid broad US dollar strength but failed to extend the losses and bounced afterward.

Even so, sluggish MACD and the pair’s pullback from multi-day top keep sellers hopeful.

Though, a clear break below 1.0980/75 becomes necessary for the pair’s drop towards March 24 high near 1.0890 and 200-HMA level of 1.0870.

On the upside, 1.1090 and the Friday’s top near 1.1150 could keep the near-term advances guarded.

EUR/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1011
Today Daily Change -36 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.33%
Today daily open 1.1047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1062
Daily SMA50 1.0999
Daily SMA100 1.1049
Daily SMA200 1.108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1144
Previous Daily Low 1.101
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD recovers from a sudden slump after upbeat China PMI, still below 0.6200

AUD/USD recovers from a sudden slump after upbeat China PMI, still below 0.6200

AUD/USD benefits from surprisingly positive data from the largest customer. Market’s risk-tone remains mildly positive, takes clues from the US off-late. Aussie data recently flashed mixed signals.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY pierces 108.00 as risk-tone remains positive

USD/JPY pierces 108.00 as risk-tone remains positive

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains while taking rounds to 108.05, intraday high of 108.21, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently took clues from the US policymakers’ statements while paying a little heed to Japan’s data-dump.

USD/JPY News

Gold is a sitting duck for hungry bears, straddles a fragile 1600/50 range

Gold is a sitting duck for hungry bears, straddles a fragile 1600/50 range

The price of gold has been consolidating a move int the 1600s, slightly lower today as markets overnight pounced back with a vengeance as investor begin to look through the virus and are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Gold News

WTI snaps three-day losing streak amid risk reset

WTI snaps three-day losing streak amid risk reset

While extending its pullback from the multi-year low, WTI takes the bids to $20.70 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. Trade sentiment recovers off-late, Trump-Putin agreed on the importance of stability in energy markets.

Oil News

Covid-19’s impact on different markets and assets

Covid-19’s impact on different markets and assets

Governments are competing over the size of their stimulus plans. At times it feels like we're walking through Wonderland; at certain points it all seems to make sense, but when do we know we’re falling down the Rabbit Hole?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures