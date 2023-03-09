EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-DMA, Doji candlestick prod bears around mid-1.0500s

- EUR/USD struggles for clear directions after challenging the bears at two-month low.
- Trend reversal suggesting candlestick, rebound from 100-DMA join sluggish oscillators to lure buyers.
- Previous support line from the last December challenges Euro buyers.
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0550, despite fading the previous day’s bounce off the lowest level since January 2023, as mixed technical details challenge traders during early Thursday’s sluggish trading session.
The Euro pair dropped to a fresh two-month low on Wednesday before bouncing off 1.0524. However, the quote ended the day’s trading with minor changes from the opening levels and hence portrayed a Doji candlestick that suggests a corrective bounce in the EUR/USD price.
It should be noted that the Doji’s existence at a whisker beyond 100-DMA also keeps the EUR/USD buyers hopeful, especially amid the sluggish MACD and RSI signals.
In a case where the Euro pair breaks the immediate 100-DMA support of around 1.0525, bears may have a bumpy road ahead due to the lows marked in January and early December 2022, respectively near 1.0480 and 1.0440. Also acting as a downside filter is the 200-DMA support of 1.0325.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the previous support line from December 07, 2022, near 1.0570 by the press time, becomes necessary for the EUR/USD buyer’s conviction.
Even so, the weekly high of around 1.0700 and the mid-February peak surrounding 1.0800 can act as extra filters towards the north.
Overall, EUR/USD is likely to remain bearish even if a corrective bounce is expected for the short term.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0545
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0644
|Daily SMA50
|1.0725
|Daily SMA100
|1.0519
|Daily SMA200
|1.0327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0574
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0524
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0692
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0533
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0555
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
