1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our most recent narrative was from last Friday (01 Nov, spot at 1.0885), wherein ‘upward momentum is beginning to build, but any advance in EUR is likely to face significant resistance at 1.0935.’ EUR tested the significant resistance on Tuesday, reaching a high of 1.0936. Yesterday (Wednesday). EUR reversed abruptly and nosedived, reaching a low of 1.0681. During this move, it broke a significant weekly support level near 1.0740. The price action suggests further EUR weakness. The support levels to watch are 1.0665 (low in Jun) and the year-to-date low of 1.0600 in April. For the coming few days, any rebound is likely to remain below the ‘strong resistance’ level, currently at 1.0870.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After EUR dropped sharply in early Asian trade yesterday, we indicated that ‘The sharp drop could extend but is unlikely to break the major support at 1.0780.’ However, EUR plunged through 1.0780 and dropped further to 1.0681. EUR closed at 1.0728, lower by a whopping 1.85%. After the frenetic price action yesterday, EUR is likely to settle into a more moderate range today. Overall, as long as 1.0800 is not breached, EUR could drop to 1.0665 before stabilisation can be expected. A sustained break below this level seems unlikely.”

As long as 1.0800 is not breached, the Euro (EUR) could drop to 1.0665 before stabilisation can be expected. In the longer run, price action suggests further EUR weakness; the levels to watch are 1.0665 and 1.0600, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.