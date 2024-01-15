EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Industrial Production data

The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains during the early Asian session on Monday. The softer US Dollar (USD) and risk-on environment lend some support to the major pair. Due to the lack of top-tier US economic data from the US due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, risk sentiment is anticipated to remain the primary driver of the major pair price movement. EUR/USD currently trades near 1.0953, up 0.03% on the day. The European Central Bank (ECB) officials emphasized the need to wait for additional economic data before making decisions on rate normalization. On Saturday, ECB chief economist Philip Lane stated that the central bank will have important data by June to decide on a likely series of interest rate cuts, but moving prematurely may prove self-defeating. Last week, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the 'hardest and worst bit' regarding inflation was likely past, and the interest rates would be cut if the ECB had confidence that inflation had fallen below 2%. Across the pond, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) unexpectedly dropped in December, which triggered the potential that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin cutting interest rates this year. According to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the PPI rose 1.0% annually in December from November’s reading of 0.8%, while the core PPI was flat for the month, bringing the yearly increase down from 2.0% to 1.8%. With the signal of cooling inflation, investors anticipate additional monetary easing through 2024. The markets place a bet on 160 basis points (bps) of rate cuts from the Fed this year. Traders will take more cues from ECB speakers this week, including Villeroy (Tuesday) and Nagel (Wednesday). Also, the ECB President Lagarde is set to speak on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Apart from this, ECB Minutes will be released on Thursday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.