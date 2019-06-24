EUR/USD posts fourth gain in-a-row; hits 1.1400 but holds below

- The rally of EUR/USD goes on but it found an obstacle at 1.1400
- US Dollar remains under pressure on Fed rate cut expectations.
The EUR/USD pair reached 1.1400 earlier today for the first time since March 21st. It failed to break above and over the last hours it has been steadily moving in a small range between 1.1395 and 1.1385, consolidating daily gains.
The Euro heads for the fourth consecutive daily gain as it continues to rally versus the US Dollar. An improvement in EZ economic data and mainly the expectations about a rate cut from the Federal Reserve continue to be the key drivers of the pair. A large number of analysts changed EUR/USD forecasts after the FOMC meeting of last week.
“The Fed has blinked and rate cuts are coming from July. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence should pave the way for a higher EUR/USD over the coming six months, as Fed is likely to be more dovish than the ECB. On 1- 3M, Fed initiating an easing cycle will do most of the lifting, while on 3- 6M a US-China trade deal should weaken USD. We see EURUSD at 1.14, 1.15, 1.17 and 1.17 in respectively 1M, 3M, 6M and 12M”, wrote Danske Bank analysts.
Technical outlook
The 4-hour chart shows the pair still clearly bullish but the momentum eased significantly and Momentum started to move south. Still, the chart points to the upside and a breakout above 1.1400 could clear the way to more gains. The next resistance might be seen at 1.1420 and 1.1440.
If the euro continues to be unable to climb above 1.1400 a consolidation seems likely, increasing the odds of a profit-taking correction. The immediate support lies at 1.1370 followed by 1.1335 and 1.1315.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1394
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.1369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1241
|Daily SMA50
|1.1219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1262
|Daily SMA200
|1.1352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1282
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1308
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1439
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Gold consolidates gains above $1410, adds more than $100 in June
With the major economies' central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan adopting a dovish stance amid the negative impact of geopolitical uncertainties, the precious metal became a clear investor-favourite and now remains on track to close the seventh straight day with gains.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.